Wigan teen Owen Donnelly died from gunshot wound, inquest hears
Owen Donnelly was found fatally injured in the garden of a home in Ruskin Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, on the morning of Sunday February 16, an opening inquest hearing into his death was told.
A number of emergency service vehicles, including the North West air ambulance, attended the scene soon after, but there was nothing that medics could do for the young man.
Police had been called to the address after receiving reports of concern for cleaning company director Owen’s welfare.
He was said to have been found with serious and life-threatening injuries.
Soon after the tragedy, officers issued a statement to say that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death and that the case would be handed over to the coroner.
But police, nonetheless, have been conducting inquiries to establish the events that led up to Owen’s sad passing.
At the brief hearing at Bolton Coroner’s Court, coroner Alan Walsh confirmed personal details of the deceased and received a pathology report which gave the provisional cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.
He adjourned for the preparation of reports and a full inquest has been scheduled to take place on July 22 this year.
