A teenager is being treated for head injuries in hospital after a collision between his pedal bike and a car at a Wigan road junction.

Late rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill following the crash at the intersection of Wigan Road and Bryn Road, Bryn, yesterday (November 4) evening.

Good Samaritan Zoe Smith told how she tended to the stricken youngster, who remained conscious, until emergency services arrived at the scene.

She said: “I was with the young lad throughout it and kept him talking and held his head.

Police say the collision occurred at the junction of Wigan Road and Bryn Road, Bryn

"The driver, who wasnt speeding, was shaken up. The lad has been taken to hospital with head injuries.”

Wigan Road was cordoned off by police and diversions set up while the casualty was treated and the scene examined.

Witnesses reported that the car windscreen had been smashed and that the collision appeared to have happened when the car was turning into Downall Green Road.

After more than two hours police lifted the cordon and thanked motorists for their patience.

Officers have since been studying CCTV footage which a witness says shed light on the sequence of events.