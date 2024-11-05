Wigan teen suffers head injuries in late rush hour bike crash
Late rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill following the crash at the intersection of Wigan Road and Bryn Road, Bryn, yesterday (November 4) evening.
Good Samaritan Zoe Smith told how she tended to the stricken youngster, who remained conscious, until emergency services arrived at the scene.
She said: “I was with the young lad throughout it and kept him talking and held his head.
"The driver, who wasnt speeding, was shaken up. The lad has been taken to hospital with head injuries.”
Wigan Road was cordoned off by police and diversions set up while the casualty was treated and the scene examined.
Witnesses reported that the car windscreen had been smashed and that the collision appeared to have happened when the car was turning into Downall Green Road.