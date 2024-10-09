Woman in her 20s found dead at Wigan borough home
The emergency services were called to an address in Oxford Road in Atherton this morning (October 9) after concerns were voiced for a woman’s welfare.
The North West Ambulance was among those attending but, tragically, it was not required because a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics had been the first on the scene at 11.25am and police were called soon after, arriving at 11.40am.
Officers say that at this stage there appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “"At around 11.40am today (October 9), we responded to reports of a concern for the welfare of a woman on Oxford Road, Atherton.
"Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead shortly after.
"There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances. Enquiries are ongoing."