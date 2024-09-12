Woman injured and homes evacuated during two crashes in Wigan borough
Police responded to reports of a car in collision with a house on Manchester Road in Leigh at around 10.15pm on Wednesday (September 11).
No injuries have been reported but there is some structural damage to the house.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and representatives from the gas board are at the scene to conduct initial checks.
“A number of residents in the surrounding houses have been temporarily evacuated as a precaution.”
All residents returned to their homes late on Wednesday night, except those in one house.
Roads were also opened in the area.
Meanwhile a female pedestrian suffered minor injuries in a collision with a car in Orrell yesterday (September 12).
The woman, whose age has not been given, was struck by a car on Church Street, close to the Co-op, at around 9.20am.
There was a large emergency services presence at the scene and the road was cordoned off for a period while the casualty was treated and the scene was cleared.
To date no arrests have been made.