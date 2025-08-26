A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a flat.

Emergency services were called to Twist Lane in Leigh on Tuesday morning after reports of the incident.

It is understood the woman was able to escape from the flat before crews arrived and was taken to hospital.

A fire service spokesperson said: “At shortly after 9.50am on Tuesday three fire engines from Atherton, Leigh and Bolton fire stations were called to a fire involving a first-floor flat in a property on Twist Lane, Leigh.

A general view of Twist Lane in Leigh

“Crews attended and evacuated surrounding flats, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using hose reels to extinguish the fire and make the area safe. GMFRS were in attendance for around two hours.”

Twist Lane was closed between Dorothy Grove and Welch Hill Street, with congestion building in the surrounding area.