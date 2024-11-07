Woman's body found in Wigan canal

By Sian Jones
Published 7th Nov 2024, 12:42 BST
The body of a woman has been found on a strech of Wigan’s canal network.

Police and ambulance services were ona section of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Appley Bridge for the majority of the day on Wednesday (November 6).

Residents were turned away from the towpath as officers dealt with the incident.

Police have now confirmed they have found a body.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to a concern for welfare on Herons Wharf in Appley Bridge at around 7.58am yesterday morning (Wednesday November 6).

“Sadly, the body of a woman was found. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A scene remains in place while inquiries are made into the exact circumstances of her death.”

One resident said the discovery was made by a jogger that morning and that police officers have been conducting door-to-door inquiries in Herons Wharf with a description of the woman in a bid to identify her.

