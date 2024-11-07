The body of a woman has been found on a strech of Wigan’s canal network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and ambulance services were ona section of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Appley Bridge for the majority of the day on Wednesday (November 6).

Residents were turned away from the towpath as officers dealt with the incident.

Police have been conducting inquiries in Herons Wharf

Police have now confirmed they have found a body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to a concern for welfare on Herons Wharf in Appley Bridge at around 7.58am yesterday morning (Wednesday November 6).

“Sadly, the body of a woman was found. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A scene remains in place while inquiries are made into the exact circumstances of her death.”

One resident said the discovery was made by a jogger that morning and that police officers have been conducting door-to-door inquiries in Herons Wharf with a description of the woman in a bid to identify her.