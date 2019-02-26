Emergency services called to motorbike crash at busy Wigan junction

Emergency services were called to a motorbike crash this morning at a busy Wigan junction.

At around 11.30am today (Tuesday) police, paramedics and fire crews responded to reports of a collision between a blue Sukuzi Alto and a motorbike at the junction of Hall Lane and Bolton Road in Aspull.

An ambulance was sent to the scene at the mini roundabout, where the biker had come off and was in the road. Paramedics reported no serious injuries

They assessed the man, who was believed to be in his 50s, and left without taking anyone to hospital.

There have been two fatal motorbike crashes in the borough in the past 10 days.

Shortly before 6.40pm on Monday, February 18 police were called to reports that a black Honda motorbike had collided with a white Renault Megane on Wigan Road at the junction with Hulme Road in Leigh.

Jordan Brown, 24, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. He died on Thursday.

On Sunday, February 24, police were called to Manchester Road in Higher Ince to reports of a collision.

The collision – which happened at the junction of Common Nook – involved a red and white Ducati motorcycle and a grey Ford Transit van.

The motorcyclist, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.