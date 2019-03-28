Emergency services help woman who fell into canal in Wigan

Emergency services at the canal
Firefighters and paramedics were called to the canal in Wigan to reports a woman had fallen in the water.


Two fire engines, an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle went to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, next to Wigan Investment Centre on Waterside Drive, at 8.50am on Thursday.

A fire service spokesman said: "We were called at 8.50am to reports of a lady in the water. When we got there, she was already out of the water."

A spokesman for the ambulance service said paramedics remained at the canal to treat the woman.

Her condition is not yet known.