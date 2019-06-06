End of the road for Wigan potholes

Drivers are enjoying smoother journeys thanks to work carried out to repairs roads once filled with potholes.

Wigan Council has shared photographs showing Bolton Road in Ashton before and after the roadworks were done.

Bolton Road before the repairs

It comes after the council announced earlier this year that it would spend £8.4m across two years on repairs and preventing potholes.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux pledged to invest an additional £3.3m for road repairs after acknowledging the concerns people had about the state of roads.

The first year’s programme of work consists of 75 carriageway resurfacing schemes at an estimated cost of £4.4m.

Bolton Road in Ashton, along with Holden Road in Leigh, were among the first projects carried out, with work done on two Sundays in April. The highways team hopes to complete the planned schemes before winter.

The council will also continue to maintain its 1,160km of highways, typically spending around £1m on 10,500 minor repairs each year.

Coun Carl Sweeney, the council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We know how important the roads are to residents and we are determined to keep up good standards with our long-term maintenance and investment plan.

“Improving our roads is a priority for the council, and this is why we have committed the millions of pounds needed to ensure motorists and cyclists can enjoy rides that are as smooth as possible.

“We continue to repair potholes that develop because of the wet and cold weather or normal wear and tear, and it’s great to see the transformation to two of our major roads.”

To report a highway defect, such as a pothole, visit www.wigan.gov.uk or use the Report It app.