Engineer Cameron makes TV debut in model rail show

A Wigan teenager made his TV debut in an ambitious project to build a giant model railway stretching across Scotland.

Cameron James Stephenson features in The Biggest Little Railway in the World, a new Channel 4 show which sees a group of steam enthusiasts designing and building a tiny track between Fort William and Inverness, across the Great Glen Way.

Cameron helps build a section of track

Led by Dick Strawbridge, the 18-year-old from Ashton is one of 56 model railway enthusiasts attempting to do what the Victorians could not - building a rail line which connects the Scottish Highlands.

Cameron said: “I saw the project on social media. I thought it was a crazy challenge, and I’m very keen on crazy projects, so I thought let’s give it a go.

“I am very passionate about turning dreams into a reality.”

He was heavily involved in laying the 71 miles of model track, and giving advice on how to run the tiny train’s steam engine correctly.

The Biggest Little Railway in the World

“It was a fantastic project to be involved in,” he said.

“I met a lot of great people, we all got on well. Overall it was a really enjoyable experience. It just proves that hard work pays off.”

The first episode of the show aired last week and saw Cameron and his teammates figuring out how to get the model train across the vast Caledonian Canal.

He has always been an avid steam train enthusiast, captivated by road, rail and stationary motive power.

The Biggest Little Railway in the World

It was this passion for steam trains that inspired the former Cansfield High and St Helens College pupil to start his company, C.J.S. Engineering, which specialises in heritage engineering, providing a high-quality restoration service.

Cameron’s interest in more traditional, steam-based machinery was instilled in him from an early age, he revealed.

“It was a passion passed on by my grandad. He was always fascinated with rail transport and steam engines.

“My mother also took me around different railways, so it sort of came about from the age of five.”

His interest developed over the years, even leading him to join the Royal Society of Model Engineers.

He is set for a starring role in episode two, which airs this Sunday, in which his engineering background will be explored in-depth.

The next episode airs at 8pm on Sunday January 14, on Channel 4.

For more information about Cameron, visit cjsengineering.co.uk