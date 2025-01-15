A bird's eye view of Wigan under snow: picture gallery

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
As the week warms up quite dramatically, the recent Arctic blast is already beginning to fade from memory. But before the snows that gripped Wigan had melted away, reader Brian King had his drone camera out and about to snap these rare pictures of the area under snow.

The wintry conditions transformed many a familiar scene quite dramatically. Now they’re quickly back to normal again.

1. A view from above B&Q looking towards the Brick Community Stadium

. Photo: Brian King

2. A wintry Wigan Pier and Trencherfield Mill

. Photo: Brian King

3. A view along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal towards Wigan Pier

. Photo: Brian King

4. Looking over Seven Stars Bridge towards the Brick Community Stadium

. Photo: Brian King

