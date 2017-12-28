Are you ready if the floods arrive?

Close to £1m has been spent on essential flooding repairs in Wigan Borough and residents are now being encouraged to ensure they are prepared for winter weather.

Wigan Council was allocated £857,000 from the Department for Transport in April 2017 to carry out repairs to roads and culverts that were damaged in the 2015 Boxing Day floods.

As a result of the funding a number of drains and more than 135 sections of highway have been repaired.

The council has also commissioned a survey of all main roads and known flooding hotspots to see how the risk of flooding can be reduced in the future.

This piece of work across the whole borough involves putting cameras down each drain to see if there are any blockages in the system and means the council will be able to gather detailed information about the drains.

Storm Eva battered the borough on Boxing Day 2015 when more than a month’s rainfall fell in 24 hours leaving many properties, roads and greenspaces damaged.

Work was also completed earlier in the year to repair the drain networks in Lilford Park,Platt Bridge, Crooke village and at key locations in Aspull which were all badly affected.

Coun Kevin Anderson, cabinet member for environment, said: "It’s also important that residents take steps to protect themselves and their own properties from flooding.

"If you know your property is in a flood zone then please sign up to the flooding warning system and make sure you have insurance."

Other works including lining of the sewer at Park Road/ Leyland Road, Hindley, repair of Coffin Lane culvert at Bolton Road, Bamfurlong and the replacement of highway drains on Shevington Lane and Church Lane, Shevington and Smethurst Road Billinge.

You can check whether your property is at flood risk by contacting the Flood Advisory Service.

Tips for protecting yourself from flooding:

* Register for flood warnings;

* Buy sandbags and store these ready to use;

* Check your insurance cover;

* Develop a personal flood plan.

If flooding occurs:

* Don’t drive through standing flood water if you aren’t sure of the depth;

* Make sure you have sandbags ready;

* Turn off all electrical items if your property is flooded;

* Move your belongings upstairs.

More information is at: https://wigan.gov.uk/Resident/Crime-Emergencies/Flooding.aspx