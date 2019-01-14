Bid to restore former borough mining site

A former borough mining site could be transformed into housing and a biowaste plant following a new application to the Environment Agency.

Astley Green Colliery has been earmarked for development by Whitehead Restoration Ltd, who have outlined plans to restore the site for a range of uses.

The former pit, located on Lower Green Lane in Astley, does not fall within the same site boundary as the Higher Green Lane colliery, which is currently being improved by Lancashire Mining Museum as part of five-year masterplan to get more visitors through the doors.

Documents submitted to the Environment Agency on behalf of Whitehead Restoration Ltd company outline the plans for the adjacent area.

A waste recovery report reads: “The scheme includes several developments including residential properties, an open windrow composting facility, an agricultural area for the growing of biocrops, and a biomass/waste wood thermal treatment facility including a dedicated biomass drying building.

“The scheme has been designed to provide a sustainable solution for the former colliery site and each element contributes to the viability of the overall scheme.”

Whitehead Restoration is applying to the Environment Agency for a “bespoke” permit for a waste recovery activity to use suitable wastes (soil substitute materials and suitable third-party wastes) to restore an area of the site for “agricultural purposes”.

The company will use almost one million tonnes of these “soil substitutes” to fill a depth of 2m.

Biomass crops will then be grown on the restored land, cultivated and harvested to provide fuel to produce energy or heat.

The document adds: “These (biocrops) are seen as a cleaner and environmentally friendly fuel, providing an alternative to fossil fuels.

“The soil substitute materials and qualifying third party wastes will provide a suitable soil profile for biomass crops.”

Due to the pit’s proximity to “sensitive” sites, the restoration company says that any activity will be under “rigorous scrutiny”.

Within 2km of the site, there are a number of waterways that could be affected by any potential pollutants.

There is also the marsh at Lower Green Lane Local Wildlife Site (LWS) located adjacent to the western site boundary, with other LWSs, a SSSI and SAC located within 2km of site.

There are numerous farms within 2km of the site, the closest houses are located in Astley Green along Higher and Lower Green Lane.

Whitehead Restoration Ltd, however, has ensured that there will be no emissions which could impact on nearby water source.

The document also adds: “Suitable design and operational measures will be provided at all times, to remove risks from the development altogether or mitigate them to ensure that there will be no unacceptable impact on the environment or human health.”

A consultation was run for a month and the Environment Agency will subsequently publish their decision on the permit.