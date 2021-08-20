‘Big gap’ as tree is felled in mix-up at Wigan beauty spot

Whitley Reservoir

They were contacted by people concerned that an old tree at Whitley Reservoir had been removed and another was being chopped down.

It is understood the work was being done for a resident on nearby Whitley Crescent, who mistakenly thought the tree was on their land.

But it led to concerns from people living in the area, who believed the trees were planted in the 19th Century and may have been subject to a protection order.

A Whitley Crescent resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Observer: “It’s a disgrace. We have very few trees now. The tree was planted in 1880 or 1890. It was massive. It’s left a big gap.”

After being contacted by Whitley Crescent residents, council officers went to the site to see what was happening.

One witness told the Observer that they stopped work which was taking place to remove a second tree.

A council spokesman said: “The council has investigated the report and can confirm that a tree on council land was felled without permission by a resident of Whitley Crescent who believed the tree was in private ownership.

“The tree was not covered by a tree preservation order or located in a conservation area where trees are protected.

“The responsibility for looking after the trees at the Whitley Reservoir site remains with the council as landowner.”

They urged people not to cut down trees located on council land and will be writing to residents in the area to remind them.

The spokesman continued: “No-one has permission to cut, chop or lop any of the trees or vegetation on the council’s land. The health of the trees can be compromised if an untrained person removes branches.

“We will be writing to all residents whose gardens back onto the reservoir with details of the council’s land ownership and would ask everyone to respect the environment and the council’s property.”

The town hall is responsible for maintaining trees on its land, including in parks, cemeteries, open spaces, council estates and along streets.

More information about tree care can be found on the council’s website.