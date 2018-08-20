Canal closed but maintenance work still goes on

Canal and River Trust volunteers have been taking advantage of the post-drought lockdown of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal through Wigan borough to carry out a bit of gardening.

New Springs reader Chris Winstanley nipped down to the nearby waterway thinking that youngsters were larking about in canoes but when he got there he realised it was a trust crew clearing overhanging bushes and branches so that canal boats have unfettered access to the towpath and through the water.

Chris said: “It’s a case of the canal is shut but not for essential repairs and maintenance. Work goes on 12 months of the year come what may but it’s easier when the rest of the traffic is stationary.”