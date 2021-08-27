Children clean up Wigan grot spot so they can play hi-tech treasure hunt game Geocaching there
Wigan children with a passion for a new high-tech treasure hunt are now taking to locating rubbish instead!
A group of Standish youngsters called the Greenwood Gang teamed up with parents and the council to perform a litter pick blitz at a local beauty spot which has looked more like a grot spot lately.
The gang, who all live on Greenwood Road, take part in a game called Geocache where they use an app on their phones to find hidden treasure.
They wanted to use Langtree Lane for their latest hunt but were appalled to discover the state it was in thanks to litter bugs.
A dozen children and several adults headed down to the site with equipment provided by the local authority to carry out the clear-up.
One of the mums Emma Thornton, who helped to organise the pick, said: “When they saw the mess down there they wanted to do something that would make it safe and attractive for families to use for Geocache and also for those who just like a walk.
“The litter-pick was a tremendous success. Between us we collected 20 binbags full of rubbish. There was an old tyre and numerous blankets. Goodness knows where they came from.
“We left them all next to bins for the council to collect.
“The council in fact have been very impressed with the work and a new unit called Climate for Change has been in touch and says it will promote any further litter-picks that the gang does. And I’m sure there will be some.”
Paul Barton, Wigan Council’s director of environment, said: “We are grateful to Emma and her team of trusty helpers who are supporting our communities and helping us to keep our spaces clean and green.
“Many of our residents and community groups voluntarily litter pick, working alongside our council teams to keep our streets and green spaces tidy.
“Littering blights our environment and is expensive to clear up. That’s why, in line with The Deal, it’s extremely important that residents don’t litter and dispose of their waste responsibly.”
If residents would like to sign up to help their community with a group of likeminded people, they can find out more here: https://www.wigan.gov.uk/Council/The-Deal/Volunteering/Environment/Friends-of-groups.aspx
