Counting down to Wigan estate revamp plan

Details of the first stage of a multi-million pound regeneration project for a Wigan estate could be revealed later this month.

Council bosses unveiled plans for the ambitious scheme to transform a housing estate in Worsley Mesnes earlier this year with a six-week public consultation taking place in May and June.

A report on the feedback gathered during the consultation that will also include “recommendations for the delivery of a first phase of regeneration sites” is currently under consideration by town hall bosses.

A decision date has been scheduled for September meaning details could be made available to the public in the following weeks.

The project has been commissioned by Wigan council as part of the government’s national estate regeneration programme.

Proposals include almost 300 new homes, new greenspace and a neighbourhood centre with community space and shops.

Worsley Mesnes is one of the most deprived areas in the region with unfavourable health, crime and unemployment rates.

Speaking when the proposals were first revealed earlier this year, leader of the council David Molyneux said: “We have a long-term ambition to improve the Worsley Mesnes area for residents with significant regeneration investment.

“The views of residents and other groups and organisations within the local community form a vital part in getting the regeneration of the estate right.

“We hope they take the time to look at the masterplan and contribute to the improvement of their area and help the plan progress.”

It is thought the plans will be delivered in phases over the next decade.

The council has listed a decision due date for the report of Thursday this week. One area earmarked for redevelopment is the parade of shops.

A council statement reads: “Statutory consultation has been held with the affected residents and the wider community.

“Over a six week period, a number of public drop in events were held and letters sent to individual households in addition to information being made available online and at council offices.”