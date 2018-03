The mum of a Wigan schoolboy captured the moment workers began to tear down a primary school.

Donna Tucker took the photo as cranes arrived at Britannia Bridge Primary in Lower Ince, to remove the former school building - which served borough children for more than a century. Dozens of former pupils and parents expressed their sadness at the loss of a “delightful” piece of architecture.

Angela Straw said: “My mum went here, I went here and my kids went here. Sad day.”