Dreaming of a white Christmas? The long-range weather forecast is out

It doesn't look like the spare carrots are going to be adorning snowmen's faces this year.



BBC weather have issues a monthly outlook, and it looks like the cold frosty starts we've been having will give way to more unsettled conditions.

Will it stay wet and windy for Christmas?

To start next week we look to hold on to the wind and rain, however there will always be drier interludes in between.

Depending on the timing of the fronts, we could either see wet, windy and mild conditions for Christmas day, or alternatively a colder spell with some wintry showers in the north.

The unsettled conditions will continue through the week, potentially bringing gale force winds, heavy rain and snow at times.

Throughout the period temperatures will be around average, which is mostly between 6 and 10 degrees Celsius in the south and 5 to 7 Celsius in the north.

And don't forget, if you have a bet on a white Christmas Day, you only need a single flake to fall..