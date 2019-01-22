Estate comes together for huge clean up

More than 25 tonnes of rubbish was removed from a single estate last week as part of a “waste amnesty”.

The staggering haul of waste was collected from the Trees estate in Westleigh, following a great effort from residents, councillors and the town hall’s environmental team.

The event cleared away large items such as furniture, and also bags of rubbish, which were cluttering up the street.

Roadsweepers from Wigan Council also made sure the streets were tidy after the skips and lorries were taken away.

The three-day collection was hailed as a “fabulous” success by Coun John Harding, who coordinated the project with fellow ward representatives Mark Aldred and Debra Wailes.

“We were really pleased to have moved 25 tonnes of waste off the streets”, he said.

“It was fabulous, I can’t thank the residents and the council staff enough, their enthusiasm over the three days was outstanding.”

He added: “We decided we needed to give people the opportunity to move bulky waste that had been left out.

“We put in some Brighter Borough funding, and the council also put some money in for skip costs. We had six skips there a large lorry.

“The skips were full with carpets, bagged waste and bulky items from tables to bed bases, mattresses, sofas and furniture.

This was an opportunity to tidy up the estate. Clearly we can’t do this across the whole borough, but we felt it was necessary to do it here in our ward, for the benefit of residents and the environment.”

Coun Harding went on to praise the Westleigh Wombles, a volunteer clean-up team which also played a huge part in the amnesty.

He said: “They were fantastic too. This could potentially swell their numbers a bit! They are out there every week litter picking and tidying up.”