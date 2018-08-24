Ex-Wigan police base approved as new brewery

Plans to establish a micro-brewery on the site of a former Wigan police station have been given the green light by the town hall.

The cask ale production line will be in the yard of the former Greater Manchester Police location on Castle Hill Road, Hindley.

The main building is now a dental laboratory and the brewing process will take the place from an existing garage.

A council decision report reads: “The general operations will be relatively small scale in regard to delivery movements, the number of employees and hours of processing beer.”

“The proposed development meets the objectives of sustainable, economic development,” it adds.

Deliveries to the site will be restricted to between the hours of 9am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 2pm on a Saturday. And the operators will be expected to take sound-proofing measures to reduce any impact on neighbouring properties.

According to application documents from applicants Charn Holdings Ltd, the operation will create four full-time roles.

Waste products from the brewing process “will be stored and transferred to local farms as animal feed,” they add.