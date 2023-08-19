Going Green:

Small changes can help the environment happy. Photo: Adobe

Redecorating isn’t typically something people think about when it comes to being green or making environmental choices, but there’s lots that can be done to make sure any renovations keeps the environment as a priority.

Firstly, it’s worth having a think about whether you really need to be drastic. I have a friend who keeps a tester pot of paint in her cupboard and every time there’s a scuff or a mark from one of her children on the wall, she gets out her tester pot and corrects the issue. She doesn’t ever need to do a big redecorate because she stays on top of the small stuff.

Next think about what you can redo – maybe you don’t need an entirely new kitchen if you can repaint the cupboard doors and get new handles for the cupboards.

It’s worth thinking about social media too. Website groups can be a goldmine of leftover paints and wallpaper offcuts that people don’t need, rather than buying new, have a look at what’s available and see if you can grab a bargain.

A quick eBay search for vintage wallpaper yields over 9,000 results so think about buying second hand rather than brand new too.

Many people sell or give away unwanted furniture that can be upcycled.

If you’d prefer brand new though, there are plenty of decorating brands that boast green credentials; from using recyclable materials in their paper to paint that avoids toxice chemicals and tins that are made from 50 percent recycled steel. Have a look and see what’s local to you and support a business you like the sound of.

When it comes to flooring, if you’re ripping up what you have through choice and it’s still fit for purpose, rather than it ending up in landfill, it’s worth seeing if there are any local charities or organisations that need it.

There are a lot of things social media isn’t great for but we’re a global neighbourhood on it and there are plenty of rehoming charities that will jump at the chance of some decent carpet that can be repurposed and made to fit for someone who is just getting their own place after homelessness or domestic violence.

Finally, it’s not just what you buy or need but the tools you use to make it happen. Rather than buying paintbrushes, floor sanders, or whatever it is you need, borrow from friends, rent them or look at libraryofthings.co.uk to see what you can borrow in your local area.