IN PICTURES: Wigan link road bridge starts to take shape



Beams for the first of three bridges that will carry the A49 link road from Westwood Park to Goose Green were gently lowered into place by giant cranes on Monday and Tuesday across supports on either side of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal next to Scotman’s Flash. Have a flick through our gallery and read the full story here

Work to construct a bridge over the Leeds Liverpool canal, near Poolstock - the first of three bridges, part of the A49 Goose Green to Westwood Park Link Road

