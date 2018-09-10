Learn how to upcycle in new Wigan shop

A new up-cycling store has opened in Wigan town centre to encourage residents to re-use unwanted things.

Wigan Council and FCC Environment who run the three household recycling centres in the borough, have joined forces with The Brick, to launch the scheme at 48-52 Market Street.

People are being invited to drop in, ask questions about where things go when they get dumped, and get inspiration of how to be creative with things that they might otherwise throw away.

The aim of the project is to help reduce the amount of rubbish being burnt or sent to landfill.

Coun Carl Sweeney, Cabinet Member for the Environment from Wigan Council, said: “Ever since Blue Planet 2, people have been more interested in recycling, and that’s great news for the environment, but even better than recycling is to re-use things that have more life in them and that’s where this shop comes in.

“Residents can pop in and have a chat with experts from The Brick who can help and advise on what items have a value and can be used again or up-cycled into something magical.”

FCC Environment’s Regional Director Kristian Dales said: “From now on, at our three recycling facilities in Kirkless, Chanters and Slag Lane, we will be separating out the items that are brought in but that could be re-sold or up-cycled, so that they can go on to have a new life and help those less fortunate. These items will be passed on to The Brick so that the can be used again.

“It’s really simple, but we hope it will work to generate less waste and help to support those in need.”

The shop opening hours are 10am-4pm, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with free upcycling advice between 1pm and 3pm Monday and Wednesday and Friday 11am to 1pm.

Anyone interested in workshops or holding their own group in the space should contact Alice Coren (alice@thebrick.org.uk)