Lucky and plucky - can you rescue a hen in Wigan

Lucky Hens Rescue in Wigan is searching for people willing to provide a home for these feathered friends.

Hundreds of caged hens were destined for slaughter, but instead they were rescued by the organisation on Saturday.

Volunteers help to rehome the hens

Many of the birds are now starting their new lives as beloved pets at homes across the area.

Alison Thorpe, who runs Lucky Hens, said: "It was brilliant. Around 370 hens were collected on Saturday.

"We had no fatalities - sometimes the odd ones dies - we just had a couple of limpers.

"It all went well. All the people came in the horrible weather, which shows their dedication."

New owners are still needed for around 70 of the hens, so further rehoming days are being held this Sunday and on Saturday, February 3.

It is a busy time for the Amberswood-based organisation, as it prepares to move its thrift shop on Friday.

It has been based in a shop on Bridge Street, Hindley, and proved to be popular, raising much-needed funds.

Afternoon tea will be served for customers from noon to 2pm on Friday, before the shop moves to the Lucky Hens site.

Alison said: "It’s going to be easier for me - I need to be on site and I can’t be in two places at once.

"People want to come to the site and see the animals."

The new thrift market will be open at Lucky Hens’ first fund-raising event of the year,

The fifth annual Potato Day will see all kinds of seed potatoes on offer, as well as onion sets, garlic, baby strawberry and pineberry plants.

There will also be expert growing advice, a chance to meet the rescued animals, tombola, refreshments, stalls and children’s crafts.

It will be held from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, February 11, with admission costing £1 for adults and 50p for children.

* To find out more about Lucky Hens, including how to provide a home for the hens, go to luckyhensrescuenorthwest.weebly.com