More snow and sleet heading to Wigan

The Met Office has warned there is colder weather to come after snow and sleet showers hit the borough.

Wednesday was one of the coldest days of the week, but with a lot of sunshine to compensate. Although the weather will warm slightly towards the end of the week, more cold weather is set for the weekend.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “Gradually some slightly warmer air will push in for the latter part of the week, but we have a band of rain pushing in Saturday which will push much colder air in behind it.”