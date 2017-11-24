New era of hope for abandoned outlet

Job hopes have risen for a large abandoned retail unit after the building was snapped up by a mystery buyer.

The one-time Travis Perkins outlet has been standing empty for months near to Beech Hill crossroads after the builders’ merchants closed it during a cost-cutting round.

Since then it has become something of an eyesore and fears were growing locally that it could stay that way for some time to come.

But Cushman and Wakefield’s Logistics and Industrial team announced this week that it has advised Travis Perkins on the disposal of three of its surplus sites across the North West, including the Woodhouse Drive premises.

It and two other sites in Ashton-under-Lyne and Sandside in Cumbria were all sold to private individuals for approximately £300,000 an acre.

But Cushman and Wakefield’s said it was not in position to reveal who the buyer of the Wigan site was nor what plans they might have for it.

Travis Perkins closed the branch so it could consolidate with its two other branches in Queen Street, Wigan, and York Road, Ashton.

Will Kenyon from Cushman and Wakefield’s said: “We are delighted to conclude these recent disposals on behalf of Travis Perkins.

Whilst there have been a number of branch closures across the North West, they continue to acquire new premises and have a number of active requirements in the market.

We continue to work with Travis Perkins and have ongoing instructions with them across the region both on the disposal and acquisitions front.”