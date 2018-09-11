New homes approved at planning committee

The first stage of a major housing development has been given the green light by councillors.

Wigan Council's planning committee has approved the building of 830 homes by Tarleton Estates Ltd on land west of Leigh Road South and Bee Fold Lane in Leigh.

The area is earmarked for development as part of the council’s core strategy, which outlines their support of enabling housing projects across the borough.

The application covers 31.9 hectares and in addition to the 830 homes, includes the development of nearby pedestrian footpaths to improve connectivity to the guided busway.

The developer will also widen Crab Tree Lane and there will be signalised access off Leigh Road to further improve transport links.

Leader of Wigan Council, councillor David Molyneux said: “We are committed to enabling the building of 10,000 new homes within the borough over the next decade to match demand, especially among young families or first time buyers wanting to get onto the property ladder.

“Our ambition is to encourage more people to live and work in the borough and that starts by working with developers to produce quality housing.

“The application from Tarleton Estates will not only significantly contribute to delivering this, but also has benefits for local residents who use surrounding footpaths and the guided busway regularly.

“It is important that we support sustainable developments in the borough to match housing needs and support growth in our local economy.

“Good quality new housing along with improved transport links provides the right mix to keep our local economy growing."

After the application was deferred in July, the developer provided more information to address concerns raised by residents and members of planning committee found the application to be acceptable with the inclusion of conditions.

Potential impact on local schools, highways, air quality and wildlife were all carefully considered in line with national and local planning policy.

The developer will also be required to make Section 106 contributions that will then be invested into the local area.

The developer has also agreed with the council that any loss of trees at the site will be replaced and the large pond on Bee Fold Lane will not be affected.