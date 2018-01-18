Planners give outline approval to scheme for 80 homes

Standish faces even more house building after a small development next to a large new estate was given the green light.

Wigan Council’s planning committee unanimously approved Wainhomes’ outline bid to put 80 new homes off Langham Road.

The 3.75-hectare site, mainly comprised of open land, is next to a construction site where Wainhomes is building 285 new houses.

All matters apart from access from Langham Road were reserved, with councillors being assured the new road would only serve 16 houses, the other residents getting to their homes via the larger estate next to it.

Standish Voice objected to the application, with chairwoman Gill Foster telling the committee the group believed there were questions over the measurements for the access road and the route should be fully pedestrianised.

The application is the latest chapter in a long-running development tale, with Wainhomes revising its proposals after previously having a plan approved but then not completing the section 106 agreements.

The committee heard more than 1,500 homes have been approved in Standish despite the Core Strategy suggesting 1,000 should be built but the town hall still could not guarantee a five-year supply of housing land.

Wainhomes submitted detailed indicative layouts and suggested it would be ready to return with the rest of its proposals very quickly.

Ian Gilbert, associate planner for Wainhomes’ agent Barton Willmore, told the committee when speaking in favour of the development: “The access road hasn’t changed since the original application in 2015 and we have been very careful to restrict the number of units which can be accessed off Langham Road.

“That has never received an objection from highways.”

A total of 16 objections to the proposal were received.

The committee voted unanimously that it was minded to approve the plan subject to conditions and a section 106 agreement being completed.