Plans for a new wine bar in Wigan town centre

A Wigan businessman behind a plan to create a new food and wine venue close to the town centre is expecting to receive a decision soon.

Council officers are expected to reach a verdict on the proposals for a deli, cafe and wine shop at a former dog grooming parlour on Mesnes Street by next week.

The brains behind the scheme is Mark Norris, who was a founding director of the restaurant at Ashfield House and has also run restaurants and hotels in Wigan.

A decision on the planning application for change of use to the building will be given the thumbs up or down within the next few days.

And licensing officers considered the sale of alcohol both for drinking on the premises and taking away with customers are also expected to report back next week.

Planning officers are considering the application to change the building, which is close to microbar Doc’s Symposium and the Crowning’s Afro-Caribbean and Asian food store, into a mixed-use establishment.

The applicant has asked to create a sandwich and coffee shop, delicatessen and drinking establishment.

Neighbours were sent consultation papers last month and had until Sunday, February 11 to register any objections or comments.

Mr Norris has also applied to Wigan Council for a new premises licence.

The application, if granted, would allow the business to supply alcohol on and off the site with opening hours reaching from 8am until 11pm seven days a week.

Permission is also being sought to play recorded music within the store between the same hours.

Representations can be made by any individual or authority about the application until February 19 and must be sent in writing either by post or email.

Both decisions are expected to be made by officers with no need for the committees of elected representatives to scrutinise the

bids.

The licensing application is available to view at Wigan Life Centre from 9am until 5pm Monday to Friday.

Comments about it can be sent to Trading and Licensing Section, PO Box 100, Wigan, WN1 3DS or emailed to licensing@wigan.gov.uk