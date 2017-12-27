Plans submitted for The Hamlet

Plans to turn a derelict building into a centre helping young adults with additional needs move into the world of work have taken a step forward.

Hope School And College, in Marus Bridge, has set up The Hamlet for people aged 19 to 25 to help them move into full-time employment or voluntary work.

A planning application has now been submitted to convert a former ranger base at Three Sisters Recreation Area, in Bryn, into a centre for the innovative scheme.

The trainees will run small businesses there, gaining important skills and experience.

Gemma Crompton, head of provision, said: “The old ranger’s house is going to be turned into a cafe that will be open to the general public. It’s all about our trainees at The Hamlet learning a range of educational skills for future employment.”

There will also be a printing business based there, a conference suite for community use and other businesses could be set up in future.

The printing business has already been launched at Hope after it was named as a Karten centre and received £25,000 to buy equipment.

Alterations will need to be made to the building to make it suitable for The Hamlet.

Wigan Council’s planning department expects a decision to be made on the planning application by January 19 and the trainees could be working there by the summer.

Although attached to Hope School, the project does not receive funding and Mrs Crompton is looking for businesses wishing to support it or anyone who wants to make a donation.

Howdens Joinery has pledged to supply a kitchen and white goods for the cafe.

The Hamlet received the most votes in an online poll to receive between £10,000 and £25,000 from Aviva’s community fund towards the cost of the refurbishment and a panel will decide next month whether it will receive the funding.