Pledge to continue saving Wigan's historic gems

A pledge has been made to continue preserving the historic character of Wigan’s conservation areas - 50 years since landmark legislation.

It is the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Civic Amenities Act which introduced conservation areas.

The law came into force amid widespread public concern over the redevelopment of towns and cities in England in the 1960s and the loss of buildings of historic interest.

There are now more than 10,000 conservation areas in the UK and 23 in Wigan, covering town, district and village centres, as well as areas of special residential character.

Wigan embraced the powers and the first conservation areas in the borough were Haigh village centre and Standish conservation areas in 1976. The most recent was Greenhill in Wigan in 2007.

Coun Terry Halliwell, Wigan Council’s conservation champion, said: “The conservation of historic areas is vital to preserve the fabric, history and character of an area and what makes it special. Conservation areas serve to not just protect individual buildings but to retain and develop the general character of the area. Designation does not mean that the area is fixed like a museum to a particular point in time, but is encouraged to manage change.”

Council policies ensure development in conservation areas preserves or enhances it and quality design principles and suitable materials are used.

Wigan Pier, Hindley and Wallgate have all been able to attract Heritage Lottery funding through their conservation area status, which has enabled buildings such as Trencherfield Mill, the Victoria Hotel, Pooles Bakery and the former Topspot to be saved and brought back into use.

It is not only the council which is responsible for conservation areas – land and building owners, visitors and the wider community are all stakeholders.

The council is working with the owners of Tower Buildings, on Wallgate, to secure an £850,000 grant, including cash from the Heritage Lottery Fund, to bring it back into use. It is also working on a scheme to improve the archive service at Leigh Town Hall, which will also help regenerate the frontage shops within the conservation area.

The council can use powers of enforcement when private owners are reluctant to maintain their buildings, as seen recently at Pagefield Mill.

There can also be public and private sector partnerships, such as the redevelopment of Haigh Hall to turn it into a boutique hotel.

Trees can justify designation of a conservation area and any proposed work to trees within a conservation area must be brought to the council’s attention six weeks before, so it can consider whether a tree preservation order needs to be placed on it.

To mark the 50th anniversary, here are half a dozen of the historic buildings preserved in Wigan.

Wigan Town Hall - grade II-listed building which was formerly Wigan Mining And Technical College. It has undergone an extensive refurbishment while preserving historic features.

St Wilfrid’s Church, Standish - the only Grade I-listed building in Wigan. It was built more than 400 years ago and its unusual gatehouse was added in the 1920s.

Victoria public house, Wallgate, Wigan - prominent former pub in the town centre which has been converted to desirable flats and ground-floor shop while maintaining historic features.

58 Wallgate, Wigan - a striking example of the mock Tudor style featured frequently in Wigan town centre. Recently renovated thanks to Heritage Lottery funding.

Sir Charles Napier public house, High Street, Golborne - a popular building in Golborne’s conservation area. One of a number of buildings from the late 19th century with distinctive architectural style.

3-15 Somerville Road, Wigan - situated in the Wigan Lane conservation area, these hidden gem terraced properties are built in red-orange brick with decorative brickwork again inspired by the arts and crafts style.