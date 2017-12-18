School's old furniture finds new home in Africa

The delighted smiles on these African pupils’ faces tell the tale of a successful charity mission from Wigan.



Construction and infrastructure company Morgan Sindall has helped to improve teaching conditions in some of the world’s poorest countries by donating school chairs from two of its former project sites in the North West.



One of them was from the Deanery High School following a multi-million-pound re-build project which was completed earlier this year.



Morgan Sindall has donated at total of 1,500 chairs to the charity, Furniture for Education Worldwide which is shipping the furniture to schools around the globe, including The Gambia, Pakistan, Nepal, Uganda, Cambodia and Kenya.