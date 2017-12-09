Snow stops Haigh Hall run

A popular running event raising money for charity has become a victim of the wintry weather.

Snow forced the cancellation of Haigh Woodland parkrun on Saturday morning.

Runners were due to face the 5km course for a good cause, with proceeds from the event heading to Wigan homelessness charity The Brick.

It had been hoped that around 100 people would attend and as much as £5,000 would be raised for charity.

However, the event was called off and a sign at the entrance to the car park warned many attractions at the popular venue would also be shut on Saturday due to the weather.