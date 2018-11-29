Storm Diana causes chaos in Wigan

Storm Diana has not been forgiving to the UK since hitting earlier this week, and it appears Wigan has received the full brunt of her gales.

Periods of heavy downpours and powerful winds have resulted in traffic being backed up on Saddle Junction through to Wallgate, due to surface water.

Supermarkets haven’t been spared either, with the Asda Supercentre on Robin Retail Park being subjected to flooding on its car park.

Currently, winds topping 50mph are blasting Wigan and the rest of the UK, causing trees to be unearthed, power cuts and floods.

Things aren’t expected to improve any time soon, with more gusts and gales likely to continue well into next week.