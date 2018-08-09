Summer surge in recycling rates

It’s good news for the environment after the borough’s recycling effort surged over spring and summer.

From April to July this year the local waste reprocessing rate increased to 54 per cent as more people are recycling more, recycling right.

The rate was 43 per cent when three-weekly black bin emptying was launched in September last year and had reached 49 per cent by March.

And with summer holidays in full swing residents are being reminded to recycle right when enjoying a picnic or barbecue and to recycle any food waste in the green bin and place drinks cans, plastic and glass bottles in the brown bin.

There has already been a spring surge in green and brown waste and this is having a great impact on recycling rates and on the environment. One of the main problems is there are so many different plastics, some which can be recycled and others which cannot.

Increasing recycling though also means the council can keep council tax low as part of The Deal.

The council introduced three-weekly bin collections last year to increase recycling and avoid fines from the EU. It had to be recycling more than 50 per cent.

And residents are doing their bit to help reach the targets.

Trish Woodcock, a resident from Pennington, said: “I like making use of things and recycling gives me a real-feel good factor. It’s really easy to do and it doesn’t cost me anything. It also contributes to helping the council keep our council tax low.”

Julie Moffatt, from Swinley, who works in horticulture, said: “Recycling not only saves money but it also helps the environment.

“Specifically, food recycling means we can use compost through our own waste, which helps local wildlife as harvested compost can affect their habitat. I find it easy to recycling and I try to encourage others to do it. For me, the benefits are a no-brainer.”

The council now offers a free caddy liner delivery to residents who want to recycle food to make it easier for people to use the kitchen caddy and green bin.

Residents who would like a roll of caddy liners are asked to tie an empty liner to their green bin when it’s due a collection and the crews will leave a new roll.

Coun Carl Sweeney, cabinet member for environment, said: “Recycling garden and food waste in the green bin has a very important role to play in helping grow our future food when it is turned into compost.

“I would like to say a big thank you to residents for their continued support with recycling and for doing their bit for the environment.

“A key part of the Deal is to improve recycling rates and residents must all play their part in that.

“This means we can keep council tax low and invest money in frontline services.”

For details on what can and can’t go in each bin or to request a kitchen caddy visit: www.wigan.gov.uk/recycling