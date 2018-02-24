Temperatures set to plunge as low as -8c

Wiganers are bracing themselves for a bitter cold snap which could see temperatures in the borough drop into the minuses.

Freezing air from Russia is set to grip the UK in what is set to be the coldest end to February in five years.

The cold blast - dubbed the ‘Beast from the East’ will see temperatures plunge below zero from Sunday night.

Some areas are predicted to experience lows of minus 8C, while snow is set to fall in London and parts of the South.

Borough residents should also take care to check on vulnerable neighbours who are set to be most affected by the Arctic temperatures.

Dr Thomas Waite of Public Health England warned: “Over-65s, those with conditions like heart and lung diseases and young children are all at particular risk in cold weather as their bodies struggle to cope when temperatures fall.

“So before it gets cold check on friends, family and neighbours who may be at risk and make sure they’re heating homes to at least 18C, see if they need any particular help or just someone to talk to and keep an eye on the Met Office’s forecasts and warnings.”

Met Office meteorologist Martin Bowles said: “Somewhere like the Scottish mountains might go lower than that, but that’s actually quite normal in the Scottish mountains, whereas it’s definitely not normal to have minus 5C in London at the end of February.

“We haven’t had temperatures that low in late February since 2013. It’s not unheard of. There are records that are lower than that.”

He added: “But it is quite unusual, particularly as it’s quite late in the season.”