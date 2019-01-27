Tree falls on road as strong winds lash Wigan

A large tree fell on to a road as the borough was hit with gale-force winds.

Motorists on Carr Mill Road on Sunday found themselves having to take avoiding action after one lane was completely blocked by the uprooted trunk and branches.

Drivers had to go on to the wrong side of the road in order to get past while cars coming the other way waited their turn to get past the obstruction.

The incident was spotted by an eagle-eyed Wigan Today reader who also sent pictures of the tree.

Forecasters at the Met Office said Sunday would feel cold as the region was being blasted by strong, northerly winds coming down from the Arctic.

Residents were warned to expect gusts of up to 50 or 55 mph.

The weather looks set to remain poor for the next week or so with warnings of considerable amounts of rain as the region is blanketed by thick cloud.