TV star Kirstie visits town for clean-up campaign

TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp dropped by to help clean up the town as part of a national campaign.

Kirstie came to Wigan to join up with Keep Britain Tidy, to issue a call to arms for more than 1,000 new volunteers from around the country, in a bid to eradicate litter from the streets of the UK.

Kirstie’s visit came as the nation’s leading anti-litter charity announced it had been awarded an incredible £400,000 by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The generous cash boost will be used to support the battle to stop millions of pieces of litter being discarded every day, blighting streets, parks and beaches and ultimately doing massive damage to Britain’s marine environment.

And the Keep Britain Tidy team celebrated by inviting the TV star, who is best known as the co-presenter of Channel 4 shows like Location, Location, Location and Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas.

The 46-year-old from London, who has supported the campaign for several years, took time out of her busy end-of-year schedule to lend a hand at a very special, Christmas themed litter pick in Wigan, to promote the new relationship between the two entities, which will transform the landscape.

The funding will support Keep Britain Tidy’s drive to recruit an army of “Litter Heroes” to tackle the problem of litter across the country, as well as helping grow and develop its Eco-Schools programme to enable thousands more children to learn about their new environment and take action to tackle waste and also save energy and water.

Kirstie said: “In all the years I have been supporting Keep Britain Tidy, I’ve seen what an amazing difference it can make when we all work together.

“To have the support of players of the People’s Postcode Lottery is amazing for a charity that is very close to my heart.”

She added: “Whenever I am litter-picking, it’s great to know I’m not only helping by doing my bit but I’m one of thousands of people who are coming together to clean up the whole country and I really hope some of the players of People’s Postcode Lottery will join us.”

For more information on the campaign, visit keepbritaintidy.org