VIDEO: Sadness as historic Wigan school is bulldozed

A primary school which provided an education for generations of youngsters in Wigan has been bulldozed.

Pupils at Britannia Bridge, Ince, moved to a new site in Winifred Street, in 2016, as part of the Priority School Buildings Programme.

The site of the old Britannia Bridge School in Ince

But the old building, in Parliament Street, which dates back to 1906, has been mothballed since then.

Council officials have previously applied for security fencing, on the Lancaster Street side of the remaining land, to keep the site cordoned off until a new use can be found for the land