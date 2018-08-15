Volunteers give canal locks in Wigan a summer makeover

Just because the canal is closed to traffic from the famous flight of locks at Top lock to Wigan doesn’t mean that nothing is happening on the waterway itself.



Canal Trust volunteers have been taking advantage of the heatwave-induced shutdown to help with the restoration and tidying-up of the canal infrastructure and towpaths.

They plan to do “a lock a day” while the waterway is out of use to traffic: a tall order but they say they have to give it a go and are quite confident they will do it.

Reader Chris Winstanley took pictures of the volunteers at work.

Ian Greetham, Amelda Weeks, Anthony McGovern, Paula Baron and Frank Tenant were among those cementing, painting and lubricating.

Supervisor Mr McGovern said that without the help from the volunteers a lot of work would never get done.