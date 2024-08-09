Wigan library’s green works next step on the journey to net zero
Shevington Library is the latest local authority site to have energy efficiency measures installed, with a new low carbon heating system installed, along with LED lighting and solar panels.
Four Be Well leisure centres across the borough, Howe Bridge, Standish, Leigh and Robin Park, have all seen similar projects completed in recent months.
And they are all benefitting from renewable energy and energy efficient technology including solar panels and LED lighting.
Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “It’s great to see this project at Shevington Library complete and for it to join the list of our buildings to be embracing green technology.
“The solar panels alone are expected to reduce the site’s energy usage by 40 per cent, along with the added benefit of saving money on bills.
“A previous gas-powered heating system has been replaced with two air source heat pumps. This means we’ll be reducing the site’s reliance on fossil fuels and reducing our emissions.”
