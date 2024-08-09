Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan Council library has started a new chapter as part of a borough-wide drive to go green.

Shevington Library is the latest local authority site to have energy efficiency measures installed, with a new low carbon heating system installed, along with LED lighting and solar panels.

Four Be Well leisure centres across the borough, Howe Bridge, Standish, Leigh and Robin Park, have all seen similar projects completed in recent months.

Coun Paul Prescott at Shevington Library

And they are all benefitting from renewable energy and energy efficient technology including solar panels and LED lighting.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “It’s great to see this project at Shevington Library complete and for it to join the list of our buildings to be embracing green technology.

“The solar panels alone are expected to reduce the site’s energy usage by 40 per cent, along with the added benefit of saving money on bills.

“A previous gas-powered heating system has been replaced with two air source heat pumps. This means we’ll be reducing the site’s reliance on fossil fuels and reducing our emissions.”

The popular Gathurst Lane location also houses Shevington’s Village Art Gallery; a purpose-built space to exhibit a wide-range of local and regional artworks throughout the year.

Wigan Council worked with Greater Manchester Combined Authority to secure external funding for this project from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, which is overseen by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Coun Prescott added: “As a council, we recognise the need for us all to play our part in tackling the climate crisis and we are working to reach net zero carbon by 2038.

“Projects like this are key to that aim, by reducing our emissions and hopefully inspiring organisations and businesses across the borough to see the benefits too.”