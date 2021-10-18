Wigan’s parks green flags fly high as they keep mark of excellence

Jubilee Park in Ashton, Pennington Hall Park in Leigh, and Alexandra Park in Wigan have been awarded the prestigious Green Flag for the 13th year running.

Mesnes Park has also been recognised for the sixth year running after its first application in 2015.

A fifth green space was recognised this year. Colliers Corner, which is maintained and managed by volunteer group the Bridgers, scooped a community award for the first time, supported by Wigan Council’s improve a green space initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jubilee Park who has won the green flag award for the 13th year running

Also for the first time, Wigan Flight was amongst this year’s Green Flag Award winners

A flag-raising ceremony was taking place today at Colliers Corner in Howe Bridge, attended by the mayor of Wigan, council officers and volunteers from the borough’s Friends of groups.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment at Wigan Council, said: “Both before and during the pandemic, our borough’s parks and greenspaces have proved to be an invaluable lifeline in supporting residents’ mental and physical health.

Colliers Corner, which is maintained and managed by volunteer group the Bridgers, scooped a community award for the first time

“We are thrilled that four parks in our borough have been recognised for their excellence once again. To have achieved this accolade reflects the hard work of staff, Friends groups and other local volunteers in making our parks wonderful places to visit.”

A Green Flag flying overhead is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent facilities.

The Green Flag Award scheme, which is run by Keep Britain Tidy under the UK Government Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, celebrates amazing green spaces and sets the benchmark standard for the management of outdoor spaces across the UK.

Terry Daly, who is chairman of the Bridgers, added: “I would like to say a massive thank you to volunteers past and present, including from the Bridgers, the Gardner’s Bowling Club and all local residents who have been absolutely fantastic and helped us to maintain the corner. Without their support, Colliers Corner wouldn’t be as beautiful as it is today.

“During the past 18 months, which has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging and traumatic periods of our lives, our volunteers have been immense. The support we have received from Wigan Council has been amazing too.”

The awards come as Wigan Council ends its first Go Green Week which has focused on climate change and how being in nature can positively impact the health of residents.

Wigan Borough is lucky to host vast amounts of wonderful and expansive green spaces.

From Leigh all the way up to Haigh Woodland Park, our borough boasts plenty of beautiful parks, woodlands, wetlands, canals and green spaces for residents to enjoy.

Find out more about green spaces on offer around the borough here.