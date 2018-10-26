Work begins on new community leisure hub

Work has started on a new two-storey community leisure centre in Standish.

The exciting new development, which will feature a 70-station gym, a 100 square metre studio, a 3G football pitch and a multi-use games area for tennis, netball and basketball, is set to open in late summer 2019.

Based on the site of the former Standish golf course on Rectory Lane, the facilities will be managed by Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles on behalf of Wigan Council and will form part of a new housing development being delivered jointly by Persimmon Homes and Morris Homes. The developers will fund the new leisure centre as part of the planning agreement.

Peter Burt, managing director of leisure provider Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles, said: “This development allows us to bring first class leisure facilities to Standish.

“Residents will benefit from the convenience of having excellent wellbeing and fitness services in the heart of their community, which will support them in living happy and healthy lives.”

The new centre will have the latest Technogym equipment, with full use of MyWellness performance tracking software and offer various virtual fitness classes.

Within Wigan, Ashton Leisure Centre recently received a multi-million pound development, while work has also started on a large scale renovation of Robin Park Leisure Centre.

Coun Jim Moodie, lead member for leisure and public health at Wigan Council, said: “We are committed to providing more opportunities to help residents get active and healthy in their local communities, all as part of The Deal for Health and Wellness. By working closely with partners, we have been able to secure leisure facilities for the residents of Standish. Research shows that removing the physical barriers to exercise can have massive benefits to the NHS by preventing people getting ill later in life.”

Mark Cook, regional managing director for Persimmon Homes, said: “We are confident that once complete, the leisure centre will enhance our new housing developments as well as the existing local area, contributing significantly to the quality of life through this high quality, modern building and the new facilities.”

Want to join the new leisure centre? Register your interest now at standishleisurecentre.org.