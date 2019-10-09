EuroMillions winner: UK ticket-holder makes history with £170m win - these are the winning numbers

One UK ticket-holder has won the £170 million EuroMillions jackpot to become the country's biggest ever winner.

The player matched all five main numbers - 07, 10, 15, 44, 49 - and the two lucky stars - 03, 12 - in Tuesday's draw following the longest-ever series of rollovers.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "One incredibly lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight's enormous £170 million EuroMillions jackpot.

"They are now the UK's biggest ever winner.

"Players all across the country are urged to check their tickets as soon as possible.

"It's been a fantastic year for UK EuroMillions players, with an amazing five jackpot wins.

"In June, one lucky ticket-holder, who chose to remain anonymous, became one of the UK's biggest ever winners after scooping a £123 million jackpot.

"As always, the team are on hand to support and help guide the new winner as they start their adventure with their life-changing win.

"Every EuroMillions ticket sold helps contribute to the more than £30 million raised every week for good causes by The National Lottery - funding everything from local community projects to supporting the nation's athletes."

The £123 million winner in June has never revealed their identity and Camelot, which runs the National Lottery and EuroMillions, would not say whether it was an individual winner or a syndicate.

The previous biggest UK winners were Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161 million in July 2011.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012.

It has been a particularly successful year for Britons in the EuroMillions this year, with several jackpots claimed.

In the New Year's Day draw, Patrick and Frances Connolly, from Northern Ireland, won the £114.9 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Ade Goodchild landed a £71 million prize in March, while another anonymous ticket-holder bagged £35.2 million in April.

Meanwhile, another Briton won £1 million in the Millionaire Maker Selection game on Tuesday.

The Thunderball numbers were 13, 11, 26, 12, 29 and the Thunderball itself was 10, but no-one won the top prize of £500,000.