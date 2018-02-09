Events planned in memory of Karen and Mike

A Wigan landlady is pulling out all the stops to help raise money for two children orphaned in a car crash.

Claire Bolton, landlady at Bath Springs in Ashton, has organised a fundraising extravaganza at the pub to show support for the children of Mike and Karen Young, 37, who were killed in a crash in Haydock in December.

The couple, who were popular Bryn residents, have inspired Claire along with dozens of business owners, to pour their generosity into a fund for the children - a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

The event, set to take place next month, will see music artists from the borough take to the stage, as well as a raffle, an auction, a barbecue and plenty of activities going on throughout the day.

“Every company we have approached has donated something,” said Claire. “It’s amazing how on board people have been.

“The greater good is for those kids. It’s a thank you to Bryn for their efforts with the Gofundme page and mainly supporting the family during these absolutely horrendous times.

“We want to raise as much money as we can for these kids over the coming years.”

The untimely death of Mike and Karen, just days before Christmas, rocked the community and friends have been working ever since to help support their orphaned children.

The couple were killed on December 17 as they travelled down Liverpool Road. The incident occurred not far from the Haydock and Ashton border.

Both children survived the incident as well as a third passenger, 29, who still remains in hospital. The driver of the other car escaped with minor injuries.

“We decided something should be done at the appropriate time,” added Claire. “We wanted to make sure the funeral had happened so that people would be in a better frame of mind but we didn’t want to leave it too long.

“All of Bryn and Ashton are behind this. It’s such a close community and everyone looks after each other. People want to get involved with it because of what’s happened to those poor kids at their age.”

Several Wigan musicians have already confirmed live slots at the event, including Ashton band Grapefruit and singer Tamsin Halliwell.

Peter Cains butchers on Garswood Street will donate all of the meat for the barbecue and the barbecue itself.

“Every penny is going to those kids,” said Claire.

The fundraiser is free entry and will take place at Bath Springs on Saturday March 10 from 1pm until midnight.