Everton fan from Wigan pockets thousands after Liverpool win Champions League and Andy Ruiz Jr beats Anthony Joshua

Apprentice electrician Ethan Miller is probably the only Everton fan who is all smiles over Liverpool’s Champions League glory.



For the 22-year-old from Wigan won big at Betfred after backing Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to beat Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday.

Andy Ruiz lands a huge right hand on Anthony Joshua

But that was only the start of it, as Ethan also had rank outsider Andy Ruiz Jr to triumph against the heavily-fancied Anthony Joshua in their world heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ethan, along with his pal Jake Clark, put £100 on the double… and landed themselves a whopping £5200!

“I’ve only had two bets in my life,” said Ethan, 22, who lives with his parents at Wigan Road, Bryn.

He went on: “My first bet was on the Grand National and now this. I just can’t believe it. I look younger than my age and as a result I even had to have my ID checked by Betfred in Ashton in Makerfield.

“I’m an Everton fan but couldn’t see Liverpool losing and I think, rightly as it happened, that AJ had underestimated the Mexican guy, who packs a hard punch, as does Wladimir Klitschko who gave AJ a hard time when they met just over two years ago.

“I was out on Saturday night and my mate couldn’t get the fight on the TV until it was too late. When I found out me and Jake had won I rang his house in the early hours and his mum answered.

“It must have been about 5am, but I didn’t realise the time. Anyway, she was laughing about it and then when she got Jake up so I could tell him we were sharing £5200, he thought I was messing about and couldn’t believe it.

“I’m going to go on holiday to Ibiza so this will pay for the trip and some spends too. I’m buzzing about it all.”

Betfred boss Fred Done, a big Manchester United fan, said: “It was bad enough Liverpool winning the Champions League, which cost me over £1million, but now even an Everton fan is joining the fun, emptying my pocket even more.

“When I saw the Mexican fella Ruiz at the weigh-in he looked like a bloke from down the pub, rather than a prize fighter. So how Ethan picked him as a winner over AJ is quite extraordinary.”