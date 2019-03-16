Ex-Wigan Council chief Donna Hall to become head of NHS trust

Donna Hall CBE, the now-former Chief Executive of Wigan Council, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust.



She will succeed the Trust’s current Chairman, David Wakefield, who is due to complete his term of office at the end of March 2019.

The Trust‘s Council of Governors which includes elected representatives of the public and staff, made the appointment at its meeting on Thursday 14 March 2019, following a recommendation by an Appointment Panel which included four elected governors.

Donna, who retired from her role as Chief Executive of Wigan Council and Accountable Officer of Wigan Clinical Commissioning Group last month (February), will take up the position from April 1.

Chief Executive Jackie Bene OBE said: “We’re delighted to welcome Donna to the Trust at what is a very exciting time. We are forging strong relationships with partners in health and social care to improve the health of our local population and ensure best value for the Bolton Pound – the money that we have collectively to spend on services. Donna’s experience will be an asset to the organisation.”

Donna lives in Bolton and she and her family have used the services provided by the Trust for several generations.

Donna said: “I am very excited to be joining Bolton NHS Foundation Trust at what is an important time for both the Trust and for Bolton. I am a proud born and bred Boltonian who grew up in Breightmet and returned to live and raise my family in Bolton after studying at university.

"I love the place and I love the people. I feel proud and privileged to have been chosen to take on the role of Chair.”