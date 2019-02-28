Exciting venue in Wigan to create 100 new jobs

There is good news on two fronts with the opening of a new restaurant which is also to create scores of new jobs.

Around 100 new posts have been advertised by the pub chain Greene King to work at their latest venue, Primrose Farm, in Goose Green.

The UK’s largest pub, restaurant and hotel company is hoping to open its new establishment in Queen Pit Road, just off Smithy Brook Road, in May.

Work is now in full swing at the site and with just weeks to go until the first customers are welcomed, a huge recruitment process is under way to fill vacancies.

The company is seeking applications for cleaners, chefs, kitchen porters, front of house staff and cake makers to join the team.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Jobcentre Plus are also involved in the recruitment process. They will help to identify job seekers who may be suitable, invite Greene King in to talk to work coaches and potentially youth customers, support the events in the Life Centre and will provide employer information on Universal Credit.

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux said: “Not only is it fantastic that another business has chosen to open a premises in Wigan borough, but this new eatery will create an impressive 100 jobs that local residents can benefit from.

“Supporting our economy to thrive and encouraging our residents into work are key priorities for us.

“We are looking forward to what this establishment will bring to the area and encourage those looking for work to attend the drop in sessions at Wigan Life Centre over the next two days for more information.”

Green King currently runs over 2,900 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland, and already has nine pubs across the borough in Standish, Wigan, Ashton and Leigh.

Information sessions on how to apply will take place at Wigan Life Centre today and tomorrow, Thursday and Frisday, between 10.30am-4pm.

The Goose Green opening is the latest in several exciting new projects heading to the borough.

Plans are under way for the opening of a new tapas restaurant and cocktail bar in the arches alongside the existing Central pub and Hideout bar in Wigan town centre.

The Spanish-themed eaterie will be called Plata Tapas and is the brainchild of Ashton man David davies and his partner david Brunt.

The cocktail project which will be known as the ‘1984’, is to be launched by Michael Brennan and Sam Taylor.