'Extensive' inquiries to find teenager who has been missing since Friday

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:52 pm

Mary Ellen Roberts, 17, was last seen at her home in Haydock on Friday.

Read More

Read More
'Covid is very definitely still here' warns Wigan's public health chief

Police say “extensive” inquiries to find her are ongoing and they want anyone who knows where she could be to contact them

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mary Ellen Roberts has not been seen since Friday

Mary is 5ft 4in tall, of a slim build and with shoulder-length black hair.

She was wearing a red coat with fur detail, pink scarf, cream/white jogging trousers and a brown bag.

She is known to frequent St Helens and Haydock.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

Mary Ellen Roberts
PoliceSt Helens