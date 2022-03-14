'Extensive' inquiries to find teenager who has been missing since Friday
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.
Mary Ellen Roberts, 17, was last seen at her home in Haydock on Friday.
Police say “extensive” inquiries to find her are ongoing and they want anyone who knows where she could be to contact them
Mary is 5ft 4in tall, of a slim build and with shoulder-length black hair.
She was wearing a red coat with fur detail, pink scarf, cream/white jogging trousers and a brown bag.
She is known to frequent St Helens and Haydock.